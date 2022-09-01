Quant (QNT) Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Quant has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $20.69 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for $94.97 or 0.00480943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000368 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.99 or 0.01863470 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00237840 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.