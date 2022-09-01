Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,257 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.67.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 9.3 %

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,156,247.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total value of $343,501.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,043 shares in the company, valued at $46,659,367.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,926,370. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $42.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $410.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,722. The company has a 50-day moving average of $453.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.04. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.02 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

