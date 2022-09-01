Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.30. 1,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.92.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LSTR. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

