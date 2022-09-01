Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,750.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,443. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

