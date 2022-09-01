Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 26,411 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 226.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Pure Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 227,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded down $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 81,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,977. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -111.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

