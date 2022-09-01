Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of R. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after buying an additional 67,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

Insider Activity

Ryder System Price Performance

In other news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $74.89. 3,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,348. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.70. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Ryder System Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.