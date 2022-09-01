Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.25. 197,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,418,670. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

