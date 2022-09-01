Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.03–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.00 million-$99.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.77 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on QMCO shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum Price Performance

Shares of Quantum stock remained flat at $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,945. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quantum ( NASDAQ:QMCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $47,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,146.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 62,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $87,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,962,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 32,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $47,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 916,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,146.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,880 shares of company stock valued at $146,601 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quantum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 22.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 189.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 91,709 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.