Quark 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $31,866.00 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, Quark has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market cap of $676,204.89 and approximately $31,866.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,309,744 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

