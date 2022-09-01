Quent Capital LLC Buys 1,918 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,743. The firm has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

