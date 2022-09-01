Quent Capital LLC Buys 23,199 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 202.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,199 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,241,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after buying an additional 666,287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.24. 246,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,393. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $30.68.

