Quent Capital LLC Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 405.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $60.82. 2,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,019. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $82.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

