Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 318.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,480 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSG traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.83. 86,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,775. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

