Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.18 million.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ RXT traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $4.60. 2,145,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $968.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $772.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.