Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$75.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.28 million.

Radware Stock Performance

RDWR traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,681. Radware has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $953.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Radware had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Radware’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Radware will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 92,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 110,495 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Radware by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 43,184 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 36,426 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Radware by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 30,378 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware



Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.



