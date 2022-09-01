Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,709 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPMD stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 65,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,709. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96.

