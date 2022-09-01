Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after purchasing an additional 93,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after purchasing an additional 165,889 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,940,000 after purchasing an additional 118,361 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,055,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,616 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.24. The stock had a trading volume of 252,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,715. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average of $101.17.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
