Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,602 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.1% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 608.8% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 22,746 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,212,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,092,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

SPTL traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.69. 265,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,925. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $43.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

