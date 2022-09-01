Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 618 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for about 1.5% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in Paychex by 31.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Insider Activity at Paychex

Paychex Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $122.83. 30,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,860. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.