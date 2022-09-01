Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,193 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.10. 198,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,564. The stock has a market cap of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

