Raymond James Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $140.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Progressive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.08.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $122.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.83. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Progressive has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $128.58.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

