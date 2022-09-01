RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RCI Hospitality has a payout ratio of 3.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $5.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.5%.

RCI Hospitality Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,971. The stock has a market cap of $594.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.90. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $94.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RCI Hospitality announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4,658.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

