Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Shell (SHEL)

Shell (LON: SHEL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/1/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/1/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/24/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/29/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/28/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/28/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/25/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/18/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/15/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($37.46) price target on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/8/2022 – Shell had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/8/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/7/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 3,100 ($37.46) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/7/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,850 ($34.44) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/6/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/6/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/5/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on the stock.

Shell Trading Down 0.7 %

LON SHEL traded down GBX 16.03 ($0.19) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,273.97 ($27.48). The company had a trading volume of 9,262,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,676,297. Shell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market cap of £166.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 567.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,135.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,146.53.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.36%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.