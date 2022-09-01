Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Shares Up 0.2%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68. 58,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 83,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNLSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($40.82) to €37.00 ($37.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.