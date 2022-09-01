ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.46

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.46 and traded as high as $6.17. ReneSola shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 614,451 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SOL shares. TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ReneSola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

ReneSola Trading Down 8.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $357.83 million, a PE ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46.

Insider Activity

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. ReneSola had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ReneSola news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 106,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $468,595.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,710,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,526,653.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 344,206 shares of company stock worth $1,550,638 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,620,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 765,933 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at $7,054,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 407,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in ReneSola by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

