Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.50 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $70.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

