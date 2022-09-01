Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RCII. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Rent-A-Center Price Performance
Shares of RCII stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 841,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,989. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
