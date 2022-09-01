Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RCII. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

Shares of RCII stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 841,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,989. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.