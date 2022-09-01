Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/31/2022 – Coinbase Global is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $220.00.

8/11/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $51.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $205.00 to $195.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $250.00 to $205.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,987,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,371,521. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.57.

Get Coinbase Global Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.