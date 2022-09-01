Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.00

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 109 ($1.32), with a volume of 1208090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.27).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Residential Secure Income to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £201.83 million and a PE ratio of 1,214.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.44%.

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

