Rhumbline Advisers Buys 192,072 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,908,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,072 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $320,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,875,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,230,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.1 %

MRK traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.18. The company had a trading volume of 197,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,337,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.67. The company has a market cap of $220.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

