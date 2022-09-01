Rhumbline Advisers Has $228.83 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Amgen were worth $228,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,884,000 after purchasing an additional 950,008 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 849,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,892,000 after acquiring an additional 561,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.56. The company had a trading volume of 42,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,155. The company has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.