Rhumbline Advisers Has $371.37 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,931,875 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 109,962 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Comcast were worth $371,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.78. 585,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,273,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

