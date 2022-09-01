Rhumbline Advisers Has $413.70 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,016,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,570 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $413,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DIS traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.97. 164,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,433,918. The firm has a market cap of $202.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

