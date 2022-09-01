Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,797 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Broadcom worth $436,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 12,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Broadcom by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $16.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $483.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,417. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $195.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

