Rigel Protocol (RGP) Price Hits $0.0499

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a market cap of $89,506.87 and approximately $4,350.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rigel Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,031.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00133347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00033516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00086166 BTC.

Rigel Protocol Profile

Rigel Protocol (RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.

Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.