Rigel Protocol (RGP) Price Hits $0.0499

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a market cap of $89,506.87 and approximately $4,350.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,031.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004192 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005104 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002552 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00133347 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00033516 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00086166 BTC.
Rigel Protocol Profile
Rigel Protocol (RGP) is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol.
Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.
