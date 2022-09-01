Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,914.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $290,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $105.75. 2,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,655. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

