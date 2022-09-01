Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after purchasing an additional 580,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $831,839,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 117.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.74. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,115 shares of company stock worth $11,664,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

