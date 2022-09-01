Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,701,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,266 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,011,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,711 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 676,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 357,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,248 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

OEF stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $178.99. 8,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,762. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.30 and a 200-day moving average of $189.63.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

