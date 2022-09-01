Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Sells 450 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.80. The stock had a trading volume of 730,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,544,277. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $390.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average is $88.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.45.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

