River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,858 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $29,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 722,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,943,000 after buying an additional 40,150 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 17,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 363,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,585,000 after acquiring an additional 68,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 250,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 39,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

