River Road Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,747 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 63.0% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,539.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,476 shares of company stock worth $8,356,205 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have commented on SJM. Citigroup increased their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

SJM stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.37. 6,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,541. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

