Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Robert Half International worth $38,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

NYSE RHI traded down $1.47 on Thursday, hitting $75.50. 1,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,368. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day moving average of $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

