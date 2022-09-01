Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Trading Down 7.9%

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 19,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 625,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Daniel W. Yih purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,760.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel W. Yih bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,760.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $279,904.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,951,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,095.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,266 over the last ninety days. 58.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3,764.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,365,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,245 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,029,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,019,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,339,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

