RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Trading Up 0.9%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55. Approximately 53,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 49,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on RWEOY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($45.92) to €50.00 ($51.02) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.80) to €47.50 ($48.47) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($48.98) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
