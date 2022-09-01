Ryan Specialty (RYAN) versus The Competition Financial Survey

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ryan Specialty to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ryan Specialty and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ryan Specialty Competitors 138 895 1126 27 2.48

Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus target price of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.55%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 42.92%. Given Ryan Specialty’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion $65.87 million 197.10 Ryan Specialty Competitors $9.40 billion $814.92 million 32.51

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ryan Specialty’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 50.27% 5.59% Ryan Specialty Competitors 3.48% 18.34% 2.68%

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

