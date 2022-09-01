saffron.finance (SFI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $50,186.00

saffron.finance (SFI) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, saffron.finance has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $50,186.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One saffron.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $58.82 or 0.00293021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,072.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085948 BTC.

About saffron.finance

saffron.finance (CRYPTO:SFI) is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,983 coins. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_.

saffron.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire saffron.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase saffron.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

