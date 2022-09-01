Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Samsara Stock Down 13.0 %
Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,167. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.
In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
