Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Samsara Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of NYSE IOT traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,167. Samsara has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $769,981.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $556,407.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Samsara by 61.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth $231,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 110.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.