Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge lowered Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $204.00 on Monday. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $175.82 and a one year high of $221.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 275.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 20.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 9.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Sanderson Farms by 11.2% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

