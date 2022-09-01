Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Consumer Edge lowered Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.
Sanderson Farms Price Performance
Sanderson Farms stock opened at $204.00 on Monday. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $175.82 and a one year high of $221.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanderson Farms
Sanderson Farms Company Profile
Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.