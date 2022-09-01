Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives $243.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 230 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,301,000 after buying an additional 1,253,749 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Down 4.6 %

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.