Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,667 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 76.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 119,209 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 474,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Schlumberger by 312.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 958,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,607,000 after acquiring an additional 726,076 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 457,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

